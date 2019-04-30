In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver fall down. Gold prices fell by Rs 55 to Rs 32,945 per 10 gram. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs. 55 each to Rs. 32,945 and Rs. 32,775 per 10 grams, respectively. On Monday, gold had gained by Rs. 30. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

The silver price falls down by Rs. 200 to Rs. 38,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery reduced by Rs. 28 to Rs. 37,222 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.