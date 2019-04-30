Defence Ministry signs Rs 6,311 Crore contract with GRSE

The Defence Ministry on Monday signed a contract worth Rs 6,311 crore with public sector shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) for construction and supply of anti-submarine shallow watercraft (ASWSWCs) for the Indian Navy. The first ship is expected to be delivered within 42 months from the date of contract signing and subsequent ships delivery will be scheduled two ships per year.

The project is expected to be completed in 84 months. GRSE is also handling major projects including building 4 survey vessels (large) for Indian Navy, 3 stealth frigates for Indian Navy under P17A project, LCUs for Indian Navy, ASW Corvettes for Indian Navy etc.

GRSE in a media statement said that, “this anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft is designed for a deep displacement of 750 tonnes, speed of 25 knots and complement of 57 and capable of full-scale subsurface surveillance of coastal waters, SAU and coordinated ASW operations with aircraft.”