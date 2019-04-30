Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: SunRisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab

Apr 30, 2019
In Indian Premier League Cricket SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs. Invited to bat, Sunrisers scored 212 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. David Warner made his final IPL 2019 outing count with exceptional innings of 81 – along with useful contributions from the top-order batsmen – setting up the Sunrisers’ total of 212 for 6.

In reply, KL Rahul scored a fighting 79 off 56 but lack of support from the other end, with Rashid Khan running through the middle order, condemned the Kings XI to their seventh loss in 12 games.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad – 212/6 in 20 overs (David Warner 81, Manish Pandey 36; R Ashwin 2-30)

Kings XI Punjab – 167/8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 79, Mayank Agarwal 27; Rashid Khan 3-21) by 45 runs.

