This picture of Meera Jasmin with Dileep is getting viral on Internet

Now the pictures of Meera Jasmine with Dileep is getting viral on Internet. The pictures were taken at the wedding party eve of her sister.

After the picture the fans have started asking about a better comeback with Dileep. The duo had earlier shared screen with movies like Soothradharan,

Gramophone, Vinodayatra and Calcutta News. Soothradharan was Meera Jasmin’s first film.

The fans think that the stunning makeover of Meera hints her re-entry into the movie world.

She was also seen with Arun Gopi in a picture which became viral then time.

Meera Jasmine was last seen in the 2016 movie ‘10 Kalpanakal’ directed by Don Max.