Sunny Leone’s latest Silver Bikini Photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Sunny and ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently collaborated for a hot and sexy photo shoot and the actor looked breath-taking.

To celebrate ‘25 Years Of Dabboo Ratnani’, the celebrity photographer shared Sunny Leone’s sensuous pic where she is showing off her curves and her toned legs in a silver bikini while she sits next to a swimming pool. The classy fashion choice and the trendy chic looks have been garnering a lot of praises for her. Enjoying a massive fan-following of 20.9 million on Instagram, Sunny Leone has been breaking the internet with her sizzling look since always.

Sunny Leone has worked in Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, Ek Paheli Leela, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, One Night Stand, Beiimaan Love, Mastizaade, among several others. She has also won millions of hearts with her sexy and breathtaking performances in item songs such as Shake That Booty, Pink Lips, Kamakshi, Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai, Choli Blockbuster, Laila Main Laila, Piya More, Kuth Kuth Jayacha Honeymoon La, Chaap Nishna, among several others which have garnered millions of views on video-streaming platform YouTube.