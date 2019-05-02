Election Body Sends Notice to Rahul Gandhi on his “Anti-Tribal Law” Claim

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly claiming at a Madhya Pradesh rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new law that allows tribals to be shot.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol on April 23, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had said, “Narendra Modi has made a new law that allows police to shoot at tribals. The law says that tribals can be attacked. They take away your lands, take away your forests, they take away your water, and then they say tribals can be shot at,” the notice quoted Gandhi as saying at a rally in Shahdol.

The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which “it will take a decision without further reference to him”. The notice has been served to him through a special messenger.

The notice against Congress president by the Election Commission has come after a week of the BJP’s complaint to EC.