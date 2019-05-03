Latest NewsIndia

Groom Playing PUBG at his Wedding : Watch Video

May 3, 2019, 08:27 am IST
In a viral video trending in different social media websites, a Groom is being seen playing PUBG at his own wedding sitting next to the bride.

The video was originally shared by Video sharing app TikTok and gone viral all over the social media.

The Groom was seen paying full attention to playing PUBG on his mobile. The video circulating on Facebook counts more than 4 lakh views.

However, the PUBG game has made the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons as governments and authorities have raised concerns over the addiction and mental health of the youth.

