PepsiCo agreed to withdraw lawsuits against Indian potato farmers amid political pressure

The Pepsi company has agreed to withdraw the case against the Indian Potato farmers. The case was registered with the allegation that the farmers has infringed a patent by cultivating a variety potato which is grown exclusively for the Lay’s Potato Chips.

The Company already filed case against the four farmers in April and has sued other potato growers had said it wanted to settle the issue amicably.

After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers,” said the spoke person from the company.

The decision comes at a particularly sensitive time in India, which is about halfway through a 39-day general election in which its rural population still has a dominant voice.