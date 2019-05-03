Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PepsiCo agreed to withdraw lawsuits against Indian potato farmers amid political pressure

May 3, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Less than a minute

The Pepsi company has agreed to withdraw the case against the Indian Potato farmers. The case was registered with the allegation that the farmers has infringed a patent by cultivating a variety potato which is grown exclusively for the Lay’s Potato Chips.

The Company already filed case against the four farmers in April and has sued other potato growers had said it wanted to settle the issue amicably.

After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers,” said the  spoke person from the company.

The decision comes at a particularly sensitive time in India, which is about halfway through a 39-day general election in which its rural population still has a dominant voice.

Tags

Related Articles

‘There is more to life than politics, now needs a break’: Priya Dutt

Jan 8, 2019, 03:35 pm IST

DRDO successfully test fires anti-tank Nag missile in Rajasthan

Jun 13, 2017, 11:39 pm IST

Telugu actor Ravi Teja’s brother killed in road accident !

Jun 25, 2017, 03:53 pm IST

Bring sex workers to the military front line, says Army Captain

Dec 4, 2017, 11:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close