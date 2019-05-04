Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Mayawati is ‘gundi’ of Uttar Pradesh,says BJP Leader

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency, hit back at BSP supremo Mayawati, calling her the ‘gundi’ (goon) of Uttar Pradesh.

Singh made the comments after Mayawati called him a ‘gunda’ at an election rally.

“Mayawati ji at a rally in Gonda called me a ‘gunda’. I would like to say that she is the ‘gundi’ of Uttar Pradesh. She threatened to throw me into jail after elections when in fact it is she who will go behind the bars,” Singh told reporters here on Friday.On Thursday, Mayawati had said in a public rally in Gonda, “The BJP candidate from Kaiserganj is a ‘gunda’, mafia and a terrorist. I know how to take these goons to task. His ‘gundagiri’ will cost him after the elections.”

Polling in Kaiserganj is slated to be held on May 6 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.