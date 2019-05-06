“Pakistan Military Abducting and Torturing Women and Children”: Protest Held in Greece

The Greece chapter of the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) organized protests in Athens against the abductions of Baloch women and children during Pakistani military operations in Balochistan. BRP Greece Chapter’s President, Aslam Kiyyazi said that four Baloch women along with 5 children were kidnapped by Pakistani Military during their operations.

It was in Balochistan’s Mashkay, Awaran and Naseerabad areas that the Pak Military’s operation took place.

“A few days ago, Pakistani forces abducted several women and children in Awaran and Mashkay. Some were released while others are disappearing till date,” Kiyyazi said during the protests.

He exhorted the international community to break their silence against “the Pakistani state atrocities in Balochistan,” adding that the Pakistani army will “advance its atrocities across the world if treated with silence in Balochistan today.”

Earlier, Senior Baloch nationalist leader Dr. Allah Nazar, in an exclusive interaction with The Sunday Guardian, said that for the last two years, Pakistan was operating multiple concentration camps in the Balochistan region.

Dr. Nazar said that as per information gathered by him, there were at least two such camps in Nushki district in Western Balochistan, one in Dera Bugti in Eastern Balochistan and one in Awaran in South Balochistan, which was run with the assistance of the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba cadre. The last mentioned camp also served as a training camp for the LeT cadre.