Latest NewsIndia

Shashi Tharoor Praises Imran Khan For Remembering Tipu Sulthan. Check Out how the Twitter Reacted

May 8, 2019, 07:24 am IST
Less than a minute

Earlier, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has showered praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “genuine and far-reaching interest” in Indian history, saying that it was “disappointing” that it took a Pakistani leader to remember Tipu Sultan.

“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan – a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement,” the Pakistan PM had tweeted. The Tweet impressed Tharoor and he said Imran’s interest in shared history of Indian sub continent is genuine.

“One thing i personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi.” Tweeted Tharoor.

But apparently, his tweets have not impressed many Twitteratis as they pointed out that Tipu was a deceitful king and that he did many atrocities in Malabar region. Check out some of the responses.

Tags

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Public campaign in Kerala will ends today

Apr 21, 2019, 03:39 pm IST

BJP chief Amit Shah admitted to hospital

Jan 16, 2019, 10:12 pm IST

Sabarimala Temple: Tantri says transgenders can enter the temple

Dec 17, 2018, 03:34 pm IST

Five members of family commit suicide by coming before train

Nov 8, 2017, 02:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close