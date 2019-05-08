Shashi Tharoor Praises Imran Khan For Remembering Tipu Sulthan. Check Out how the Twitter Reacted

Earlier, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has showered praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “genuine and far-reaching interest” in Indian history, saying that it was “disappointing” that it took a Pakistani leader to remember Tipu Sultan.

“Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan – a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement,” the Pakistan PM had tweeted. The Tweet impressed Tharoor and he said Imran’s interest in shared history of Indian sub continent is genuine.

“One thing i personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi.” Tweeted Tharoor.

But apparently, his tweets have not impressed many Twitteratis as they pointed out that Tipu was a deceitful king and that he did many atrocities in Malabar region. Check out some of the responses.