Apex court gives time till June 30 to relieve 1,565 empanelled drivers from KSRTC

May 9, 2019, 03:16 pm IST
The apex court on Wednesday gave time till June 30 for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to relieve the 1,565empanelled drivers.
The court had refused to intervene in the decision of the Kerala High Court which has asked the Kerala RTC to relieve impaneled drivers who have continued in service longer than 180 days.

The empanelled employees were hired by the Kerala RTC in the 1990s when veteran R Balakrishna Pillai was keeping his position as the Transport Minister. It is also asserted that the fate of the other thousand employees who work for different sections of the RTC remains uncertain.

