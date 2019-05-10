Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Woman kisses Sunny Deol during roadshow ; Watch Video

A woman on Thursday kissed actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, BJP’s candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, during his roadshow in Batala, Punjab.

The woman climbed on the Deol’s vehicle to kiss him on cheeks.

Deol joined the BJP on April 23 in New Delhi in the presence of Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency was earlier represented by actor Vinod Khanna who had won from the seat four times – 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 – on a BJP ticket.