Government should meet the expenses of wife in official trips, says Kerala PSC Chairman

PSC chairman M K Sakeer has come to the fore asserting that the government should meet the expenses of his wife in official trips. He asked the government to release an order for obtaining the travel expenses of his wife while joining him in official journeys in and out of the state.

In other states, the government bears the expenses of the life partner of PSC chief accompanying him in official journeys. However, in Kerala such an order has not been issued by the government so far. His letter to the government has claimed a new order. The file mentioning it was handed over to PSC secretary on April 30.

The secretary in turn handed it over to the Public Administration Department. This will be left to the consideration of the financial department. If there are no hurdles, it will be handed over to AG. His demand is at a time when the government is passing through a severe financial crisis.