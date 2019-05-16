Latest NewsInternational

Governor signed the anti-abortion bill into law

May 16, 2019, 10:10 pm IST
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a near-total abortion ban bill. The bill, which makes it a felony for a doctor to perform or attempt an abortion during any stage of pregnancy, was approved by the state’s Senate late Tuesday night after contentious floor debate.

Alabama legislators passed the bill 25-6 after denying an amendment that would have made exemptions for cases of rape and incest.

The law only allows exceptions “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother,” for ectopic pregnancy and if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.” Democrats re-introduced an amendment to exempt rape and incest victims, but the motion failed on an 11-21 vote.

