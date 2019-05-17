Former XXX Pornstar Mia Khalifa Shares a video; watch video

Former XXX porn superstar, Mia Khalifa’s left breast got hit by a hockey puck last year. The incident left the PornHub queen with deflated boobs and a series of surgeries to get it fixed. Mila Khalifa’s boobs are now back to how they were before.
Mia Khalifa underwent a breast reconstructive surgery done by a certified plastic surgeon from the Beverly Hills, Dr Jay Calvert. Mia Khalifa being the open person that she is, made a whole video documenting her journey and shared it with her fans on YouTube and Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Tap the link in my bio for my most recent shoot with @thejennaleexx, who is the sexiest photographer I’ve ever had. “OMG YASSSSS YOU LOOK SOOOO SKINNY BITCH.” Every photographer should hype up their model like she does ? (photo edited by my dear friend who took a mini break from being one of the most badass professional photographers in the game to color correct this fun shoot @blaisejoseph_) @blaisejoseph_ has shot several of my galleries in the past, check out his page for our past work and his other beautiful shots.
View this post on Instagram
(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ?? You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.
Post Your Comments