Former XXX Pornstar Mia Khalifa Shares a video; watch video

Former XXX porn superstar, Mia Khalifa’s left breast got hit by a hockey puck last year. The incident left the PornHub queen with deflated boobs and a series of surgeries to get it fixed. Mila Khalifa’s boobs are now back to how they were before.

Mia Khalifa underwent a breast reconstructive surgery done by a certified plastic surgeon from the Beverly Hills, Dr Jay Calvert. Mia Khalifa being the open person that she is, made a whole video documenting her journey and shared it with her fans on YouTube and Instagram.