Latest NewsIndia

Image showing ‘Modilie’ is fake, no such word exists anywhere : Oxford Dictionary to Rahul Gandhi

May 17, 2019, 07:16 am IST
Less than a minute

Oxford Dictionaries said on Thursday that the word “Modilie”, used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s critics to take a swipe at him, is “fake” and does not exist in any of its dictionaries.

The assertion from one of the world’s most recognised English language dictionaries through its verified Twitter account came a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi used the term to take a dig at Modi.

“We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries,” it said.

On Thursday also, Gandhi targeted the prime minister, claiming even a website now “catalogues the best ‘Modilies’”.

He had Wednesday tweeted a screen shot of what appeared to be an online dictionary, saying, “There’s a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry.”

The layout of the image appeared similar to Oxford Dictionaries’ website.

The BJP used the tweet of Oxford Dictionaries to take a dig at is rival.

“Slapped,” tweeted BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

In the fabricated page tweeted on Wednesday, “Modilie” was described as a “mass noun”. It listed three meanings and examples of the usage of the word.

Related Articles

Selfie addiction jailed a trainee police constable in Madhya Pradesh

Jul 2, 2018, 04:01 pm IST
kozhikode

Congress claims, 3 BJP MLAs to shift side before Floor test: Breaking News

May 18, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Sadhvi Pragya Alleges Congress’ Conspiracy after charged under UAPA in Malegaon Case

Oct 30, 2018, 04:38 pm IST

Armies to gain trained robots; new AI algorithms come to play

Feb 4, 2018, 04:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close