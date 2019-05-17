Parliament legalizes same-sex marriage in historic first for Asia

Creating history, the parliament of Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage on Friday in a landmark first for Asia. The bill would allow same-sex couples to form ‘exclusive permanent unions’ and would let them apply for a ‘marriage registration’ with government agencies.

The island’s Constitutional Court had ruled in 2017 that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry.

The Parliament was given a two-year deadline and was required to pass the changes by May 24. President Tsai Ing-wen hailed the vote as a big step towards true equality that will make Taiwan a better country.

On May 17th, 2019 in #Taiwan, #LoveWon. We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country. ???? — ??? Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 17, 2019

Australia and New Zealand are the only places in the wider Asia-Pacific region to have passed gay marriage laws.

Vietnam decriminalised gay marriage celebrations in 2015, but it stopped short of full legal recognition for same-sex unions.