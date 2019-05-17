Latest NewsInternational

Parliament legalizes same-sex marriage in historic first for Asia

May 17, 2019, 09:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Creating history, the parliament of Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage on Friday in a landmark first for Asia. The bill would allow same-sex couples to form ‘exclusive permanent unions’ and would let them apply for a ‘marriage registration’ with government agencies.

The island’s Constitutional Court had ruled in 2017 that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry.

The Parliament was given a two-year deadline and was required to pass the changes by May 24. President Tsai Ing-wen hailed the vote as a big step towards true equality that will make Taiwan a better country.

Australia and New Zealand are the only places in the wider Asia-Pacific region to have passed gay marriage laws.

Vietnam decriminalised gay marriage celebrations in 2015, but it stopped short of full legal recognition for same-sex unions.

 

Tags

Related Articles

majauli

Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Majuli, India

Feb 20, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Indian actor faces racial discrimination at airport!!!!

Nov 24, 2017, 12:44 pm IST

Congress promised free electricity to Churches and Mosques but not for Temples, Says Amit Shah

Dec 2, 2018, 06:17 pm IST
Pakistan minister disqualified

PAKISTAN MINISTER DISQUALIFIED BY COURT; BREAKING NEWS

Apr 26, 2018, 03:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close