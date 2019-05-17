Latest NewsIndia

Woman dies after mouth explosion during treatment : Watch Video

May 17, 2019, 06:15 am IST
Less than a minute

In a bizarre incident, a woman died in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh after an explosion in her mouth at a local hospital. The incident took place while she was being given treatment at the hospital. According to reports, the woman was rushed to the J.N. Medical College in Aligarh on Wednesday evening after she allegedly consumed poison.

As soon as the doctors began treatment and put the suction pipe in the mouth, an explosion took place which was recorded in the CCTV cameras. A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded. Deeper research into the incident will reveal the exact cause, said the hospital spokesman.

The woman was identified as Sheela Devi. According to reports, the woman was admitted to the hospital by the police. “Some explosion occurred in her mouth and flames along with smoke came out while the team of medicos were trying to suck out the poison from her stomach,” reported The Times of India.

Tags

Related Articles

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Predicts the Number of Seats Congress Will Get in Loksabha Election

Mar 24, 2019, 02:04 pm IST

Kazakhstan renamed it’s capital city to honour it’s former president

Mar 25, 2019, 03:45 pm IST

Disha Patani’s Latest Bikini Pics went Viral on Social Media: See Pics

Oct 1, 2018, 09:18 am IST

A Dalit woman, a school worker, attacked for sitting on chair in Gujarat

Jun 8, 2018, 07:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close