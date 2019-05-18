Latest NewsInternational

Prime Minister hails 'miracle' election victory

May 18, 2019, 08:47 pm IST
Australia’s conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison celebrated a “miracle” victory in the Australian general election after defying polls predicting he would lose power to opposition Labor party leader Bill Shorten.

Australia’s conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised “quiet Australians” for delivering his party a “miracle” election victory Saturday after his Labour challenger conceded defeat.

Morrison had entered the election as an underdog, but after a hard-fought campaign defied the odds to extend the Liberal-National coalition’s six-year rule. “I have always believed in miracles!” he told jubilant supporters in Sydney. “How good is Australia!”?

