Prime Minister hails ‘miracle’ election victory

Australia’s conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised “quiet Australians” for delivering his party a “miracle” election victory Saturday after his Labour challenger conceded defeat.

Morrison had entered the election as an underdog, but after a hard-fought campaign defied the odds to extend the Liberal-National coalition’s six-year rule. “I have always believed in miracles!” he told jubilant supporters in Sydney. “How good is Australia!”?