Russia to pay 2.7 million in Greenpeace ship settlement

May 18, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
The Netherlands and Russia have settled a long-running dispute over the seizure of Greenpeace’s Arctic Sunrise ship during an oil drilling protest in 2013, with Moscow expected to pay 2.7 million euros in compensation.

The settlement was reached in Hague after talks between Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Earlier the Dutch had dragged Moscow to various courts following the incident.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement with Russia that the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have come to a full and final settlement of any and all mutual claims arising from the incident.

Russian commandos seized the Dutch-flagged ship in September 2013 and detained 30 Greenpeace activists and journalists on board after a protest at an offshore oil rig owned by Russian state oil giant Gazprom.

