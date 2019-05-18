This is how Yuvaraj Singh trolled Virat Kohili on Instagram

The captain of the Indian Cricket team but was a youngster in the team from the time of Yuvraj Singh is now the center of attention.

The pair have always shared a great rapport even when Yuvraj has not been able to get a foothold in the national squad led by Virat. On Friday, Virat put up an Instagram post and immediately was trolled by his senior.

“#FlashbackFriday Hey guys can you guess this city?,” Kohli said with a selfie.

The city was not in India but Yuvraj commented, “Looks like kotkapura? @harbhajan3 what do u think?”

Kot Kapura is a historic city in Punjab.

Kohli has had a mostly successful 2018/19 season as Indian captain, but his Royal Challengers Bangalore side continued to underperform and ended the season as wooden spooners with just five wins in 14 games.