BJP Leaders orders 2,000 kg ladoos ahead of election results

May 21, 2019, 06:04 pm IST
When the exit poll predicted an easy win for the BJP in the national elections the party leaders are already in a mood to celebrate. The reports have been asserted that Gopal Shetty who is fighting against the Congress Candidate and actor-politician Urmila Matondkar from Mumbai North, has ordered about 2,000 kg of Laddoos. These sweets will be distributed on May 23, when the results of the seven-phased national elections will be declared.

It is also seen that Men wearing Modi masks have been photographed preparing the laddoos.

“We have received orders from the Mumbai North BJP candidate Gopal Shetty for preparing 2,000 kg of laddoos. He says the order may go up. Our workers are Modi supporters so they are making sweets wearing the Modi masks.”

