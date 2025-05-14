UAE Lottery: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Ananth Perumalsamy, a 33-year-old Indian expat in Dubai won Dh1 million in the UAE Lottery. Ananth originally from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, works as an accountant at a private company and has been living in Dubai since 2017.He purchased the winning ticket with his 12 friends.

‘When I first heard about the UAE Lottery in November last year, I was at work. A colleague mentioned that a new lottery was launching in the UAE. It sounded interesting, and we decided to pool in money and buy a ticket. Buying a ticket alone every time would go over our budget. So we decided to pool in Dh8 each every fortnight to buy two tickets. Each ticket costs Dh50. That means I only spend Dh16 a month, which is like giving up 12 to 16 cups of tea,’ Ananth said.

The group has consistently participated in every draw since the first edition. The prize money will be split among the 12 members, with each person receiving between Dh85,000 to Dh100,000.