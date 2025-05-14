Powerful earthquake hits Greek Island Of Kasos

Athens: A strong offshore earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit close to the Greek island of Kasos in the early hours of Wednesday. The tremors were felt in the eastern Mediterranean.

As reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 78 kilometres. The epicentre was about 15 kilometres south of Kasos’ capital, Fry, and about 112 kilometres from Crete’s Agios Nikolaos.

The tremor was particularly intense on the islands of Kasos, Karpathos, and Crete nearby, and light to moderate shaking was reported across the Dodecanese area and into Greece proper. The effects of the quake were also felt farther away, with people in some areas of Israel, Egypt, and southwestern Turkey experiencing tremors. There has been no confirmed structural damage or casualties.

Greece is located in one of the most seismically active regions of Europe because of the tectonic collision between the African and Eurasian plates. The region in question, referred to as the Hellenic Arc, has been historically prone to intense seismic activity.