OnePlus launches new tablet: Price, Features

Mumbai: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro was launched in China. It is the successor to the OnePlus Pad Pro, which launched in June 2024. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,900) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants cost CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400), respectively. It is offered in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier Silver (translated from Chinese) colourways. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro boasts a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400×3,392 pixels) LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 315ppi pixel density, 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 900 nits brightness level and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. The tablet ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It has a 34,857sq mm cooling system for improved heat dissipation.

Also Read: IndiGo resumes flight operations from six airports: Full list

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera. It also has an 8-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet can support up to 2.1K resolution images at 120 frames per second for select games.

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro packs a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with several AI features and eight speaker units.