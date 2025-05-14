Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala. Gold price is gaining after two days of decline. Gold is priced at Rs 70,440, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8805, higher by Rs 40.

Yesterday, gold price fell by Rs 960 per 8 gram. On Monday, gold price declined by Rs 1320 per 8 gram. In last tow days, gold price fell by Rs 2280 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 93,900/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 86,075/10 gm. And, silver prices today are at Rs 96,980/kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts were trading at Rs 93,195/10 gram, lower by Rs 452 or 0.48. Silver July futures contracts were also trading lower by Rs 704 or 0.73% at Rs 96,063/kg. On Tuesday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 93,647 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.80%, and silver July futures contract settled at Rs 96,767 per kilogram with a gain of 1.49%.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,246.21 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $3,250.50. Price of spot silver eased 0.3% to $32.80 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $987.55 and palladium lost 0.8% to $949.26.