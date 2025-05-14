Pakistan returns detained BSF jawan to India

New Delhi: Pakistan has returned a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan detained by Pakistani Rangers. BSF personnel Purnam Kumar Shaw was detained by Pakistan Rangers after he crossed the border by mistake on April 23. He was handed over to Indian authorities at Attari today.

‘Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India at about 1030 hours through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar. The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols,’ a statement released by the BSF said.

40-year-old Shaw, who was stationed in Punjab’s Firozpur, inadvertently crossed the border into Pakistan on April 23. This occurred just a day after the brutal terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. Purnam Kumar Shaw was in his uniform and carrying his service rifle when he crossed into Pakistan. The 40-year-old has been with the BSF for 17 years now. He is from West Bengal’s Hooghly.

The BSF is the primary force responsible for guarding the 3,323 km long India-Pakistan border, spanning the states of Jammu and Kashmir (including parts of the LoC), Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.