IndiGo resumes flight operations from six airports: Full list

Mumbai: Leading private air carriers, IndiGo will gradually resume flight operations from six airports — Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot — beginning Wednesday, May 14. The airline had previously cancelled flights to and from these locations on Monday and Tuesday amid heightened security concerns.

‘Scheduled operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot will resume progressively from May 14, 2025. Each flight is being reintroduced with careful coordination to ensure uninterrupted and safe travel,’ IndiGo said in a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

These airports were among 32 across India that had been temporarily shut down following military tensions between India and Pakistan. Civil aviation authorities reopened the affected airports on Monday, allowing airlines to begin restoring services.

Other airlines have also started to reinstate their schedules. Air India and SpiceJet resumed select services on Tuesday, with flights to Srinagar operating once again.

Travelers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and operational status at the affected airports.