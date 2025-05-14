Know how to check PF balance offline

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952

Checking your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance is still possible without internet. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers offline methods via SMS and missed call services.

Check PF Balance With a Missed Call:

Give a missed call from 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. The call will disconnect automatically, and you’ll receive an SMS containing your latest PF balance and contribution details.

Your UAN (Universal Account Number) must be activated.

Your mobile number should be linked to your UAN.

At least one KYC detail (Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account number) must be updated.

This service is free of charge.

Get PF Details via SMS:

Send an SMS in the following format to 7738299899: EPFOHO UAN

You’ll get an SMS with your PF balance, recent contributions, and KYC status.

To receive the message in a regional language, add the first three letters of the language code after your UAN. For example, to receive details in Hindi, send: EPFOHO UAN HIN

Supported Languages:

English, Hindi (HIN), Bengali (BEN), Gujarati (GUJ), Kannada (KAN), Malayalam (MAL), Marathi (MAR), Punjabi (PUN), Tamil (TAM), Telugu (TEL)

How to Activate UAN:

Visit the EPFO Member Portal.

Click ‘Activate UAN’

Enter your UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha

Submit the OTP sent to your mobile

Set a password and log in

How to Update KYC Details:

Log in to the EPFO portal with your UAN and password

Go to ‘Manage’ > ‘KYC’

Add or update your Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account number

Click ‘Save’

Wait for your employer to verify and approve the changes

With these services, EPF subscribers can track their provident fund balance without relying on internet access.