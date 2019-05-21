Kerala’s first tribal complex to be launched in the heart of Kochi city.

The measure as a part for creating a new platform for the tribal community in Kerala the Scheduled Tribes Development Department has decided to launch a tribal complex in the heart of the city in Kochi.

This allows the community to sell their unique products.

The complex is made in a three-storied building, which is located in Foreshore Road. The same is spread across an area more than 2,000 sq.m. The construction of the building is complete and it will be made open to the public. The A K Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

has visited the tribal complex to evaluate the work.