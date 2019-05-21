KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Kerala’s first tribal complex to be launched in the heart of Kochi city.

May 21, 2019, 04:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The measure as a part for creating a new platform for the tribal community in Kerala the Scheduled Tribes Development Department has decided to launch a tribal complex in the heart of the city in Kochi.
This allows the community to sell their unique products.

The complex is made in a three-storied building, which is located in Foreshore Road. The same is spread across an area more than 2,000 sq.m. The construction of the building is complete and it will be made open to the public. The A K Balan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes
has visited the tribal complex to evaluate the work.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj tomorrow

Feb 23, 2019, 06:33 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi

Exclusion of people from the development process could lead to the creation of insurgent groups: Rahul Gandhi

Aug 23, 2018, 04:39 pm IST
chia-seed

5 seeds that is superfoods, but you just don’t know

Jul 18, 2017, 02:36 pm IST
wife_ body8

Man carries wife’s dead body on shoulder after hospital refuses mortuary van

May 8, 2018, 06:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close