Women’s Hockey: South Korea defeat India

May 24, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
In Hockey, the hosts South Korea defeated Indian women’s hockey team 4-0 in the inconsequential third and final match in Jincheon, Korea today.

South Korea made as many as five penalty corners in the match and converted one in the 29th minute. Jang Heesan was the one to score first following which the Indian team conceded back-to-back goals in the 41st minute through Kim Hyunji and Kang Jina.

The 0-3 lead dented India’s comeback in the match while Lee Yuri’s goal in the 53rd minute sealed the match for the hosts.

India had earlier registered back-to-back wins over Korea in the first two games to pocket the series 2-1.

