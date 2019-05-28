NEWS

Actor arrested for allegedly thrashing staff at salon

May 28, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary along with his friend was arrested for allegedly thrashing and attacking an employee of a Lokhandwala salon with a knife.

The duo went to the salon after a woman friend of the actor accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately while massaging her head.

“We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon,” said a senior police inspector of Mumbai Police.

On May 16, one of Abhimanyu’s woman friend called him to come to the salon after one of the employees of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately.

The actor, along with his friend, reached the salon in Lokhandwala and started beating the employee. They also allegedly attacked him with a knife.

In the CCTV footage, the actor along with his friend can be seen beating the employee. The footage also shows another woman employee getting hurt during the brawl.

