Commodity Market: Gold, Silver prices rose 

The price of Gold and Silver has shown an upward movement today in the commodity market.

In New Delhi, the price of gold has gained around Rs. 100 to Rs. 32,870 per 10 gram. In the International market, spot gold was trading at $1,284.50 per ounce. In New Delhi market, the gold 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose Rs. 100each to Rs.32,870 and Rs. 32,700 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold remains unchanged at Rs. 26,500 per 8 gram.

The price of silver rose by Rs.50to Rs.37,550 for a kilo. While weekly-based delivery declined by Rs.72 to Rs. 36,426 for a kilo. On the other hand, the price of silver coins remains steady at Rs. 79,000 for buying and Rs.80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.