80% Pakistanis are traitors,says Former Chief Minister

Balochistan province`s former Chief Minister Sardar Akhtar Mengal has said that 80 per cent of Pakistanis are traitors.

“If all political leaders are traitors, then who voted for them must also be declared as traitors. These people made our Constitution which we show off every time. This means 80 per cent of this country is full of traitors,” he added.

His frustration erupted after a series of recent bombings in Balochistan.

At least three people, including a religious leader, were killed and 28 wounded after an explosion rocked a mosque on Monday.

“If we count the numbers of traitors — Muhammad Ali Jinnah`s sister Fatima Jinnah, Pashtun independence activist Bacha Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif — all of them were branded as traitors,” said Mengal during a session in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Last month, as many as 14 people were shot dead on Thursday after being offloaded from passenger buses on Makran coastal highway in Balochistan.

“We have to sit and talk. Let`s take it seriously. A commission should be made to suggest how to prevent these attack. People should have human rights,” he said.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief of Balochistan National Party said: “People were suffering in old Pakistan, and are suffering in `Naya Pakistan` too.”