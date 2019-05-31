Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Baaaaaaaaa bye”: Philippines sends back 69 containers of garbage

May 31, 2019, 10:07 pm IST
The Philippines has sent tonnes of garbage loaded in 69 containers back to Canada after a weeks-long diplomatic row between the two countries. “Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it,” Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teddy Locsin Jr tweeted. The Philippines says the rubbish was falsely labeled as plastics for recycling when it was sent to the country.

A cargo ship loaded with 69 containers of garbage left the Philippines Friday for Vancouver, Canada amid an escalating diplomat row over international trash exports, Reuters reports.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin posted a picture of the departing trash ship with a message reading “Baaaaaaaaa bye” on Twitter.

