SPECIAL STORY; Women bikers from India to ride across 25 countries for this reason

Three women bikers who is belonging to the group of ” Biking Queens” from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London. It has been asserted that the girls are covering over 25 countries from three continents Asia, Europe and Africa.

The objective of their trip is to spread the message of ‘nari gaurav’ (women pride) across the world.

The Members are Dr Sarita Mehta, Jinal Shah and Rutal Patel.

Dr Sarita Mehta, founder of Biking Queen, will start the biking expedition from Varanasi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

She will be joined by Jinal Shah, a housewife, and Rutali Patel, a student.

The expedition will cover India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Morocco and the United Kingdom.