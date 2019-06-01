WoW ! These Indian World Cup fans have nailed it through their unique hairstyles !

People across the globe are getting excited about the WorldCup fever which is spreading rapidly. It is contagious in this sense such that many among the Indian fans are obsessed about the same and has made a “world cup like hairstyle”.

India’s first match against South Africa is on June 5 at the Rose Bowl Stadium, South Africa. India all the matches start at 3:00 pm

On June 16, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, India will go against Pakistan in the fierce rivals. Lloyds is the final on July 14th.

Indian cricket enthusiasts share the same with the changes in hairstyles. Their festivities are celebrated with a flagship trophy and Word cup trophy made over the top of their head through hairs !!!