In French Open Tennis, Johanna Konta entered the semi-finals beating last year’s runner up Sloane

Stephens 6-1, 6-4 in the women’s singles quarter-final. With this win, Konta became the first British woman to reach the French Open semi-final since 1983.

Konta will be playing in her third Grand Slam semi-final – on a third different surface – after runs to the same stage at the 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.