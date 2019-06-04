Protesters strip outside Facebook office against ‘nipple’ censorship

About 100 people stripped down nude in front of Facebook’s New York headquarters to protest against artistic nudity censorship on the website and Instagram. The protest was organised by photographer Spencer Tunick with help from the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC).

People shed their clothes, lay in the street and used images of male nipples — which are acceptable on Facebook — to cover people’s nipples and genitalia.

The NCAC’s campaign, #WeTheNipple, calls for Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram to make an exception to their nudity restrictions to allow for art in the medium of photography. The campaign has support from more than 20 US and international organizations, museums and art institutions, as well as hundreds of artists.

Facebook and the NCAC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.