Latest NewsIndia

Terror Funding: Court sends three separatists to NIA custody

Jun 4, 2019, 10:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a terror funding case, 3 accused were sent to NIA custody. A Delhi court today sent separatists Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah to 10-day NIA custody in a terror funding case involving JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind.

The National Investigation Agency arrested the three during in-chamber proceedings before Special Judge Rakesh Syal and sought 15-day custodial interrogation.

Asiya and Shah were already in custody in separate cases while Alam was brought from Jammu and Kashmir on transit remand.

NIA had filed a charge sheet in 2018 against Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley.

Tags

Related Articles

NIA team in Srinagar to probe Kashmiri separatists

May 19, 2017, 10:34 pm IST

Monthly Salary of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘Nanny’ is same as that of Indian PM?

Sep 27, 2018, 09:05 pm IST

WATCH: Rashid Khan Does an MS Dhoni and He does it so Well!

Nov 30, 2018, 10:04 pm IST
Lord Ayyappa

Lord Ayyappa has right to privacy?

Aug 2, 2018, 11:48 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close