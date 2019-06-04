Terror Funding: Court sends three separatists to NIA custody

In a terror funding case, 3 accused were sent to NIA custody. A Delhi court today sent separatists Masarat Alam, Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah to 10-day NIA custody in a terror funding case involving JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind.

The National Investigation Agency arrested the three during in-chamber proceedings before Special Judge Rakesh Syal and sought 15-day custodial interrogation.

Asiya and Shah were already in custody in separate cases while Alam was brought from Jammu and Kashmir on transit remand.

NIA had filed a charge sheet in 2018 against Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir valley.