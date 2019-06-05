Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

In the commodity market, the price of gold remains firm. On the other hand, the price of Silver rose.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at $1,333.70 an ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity remained steady at Rs.33,370 and Rs.33,200 per 10 gram. Sovereign gold also remained firm at Rs.26,700 per eight gram.

On the other hand, the price of silver surged. In the international market silver price go up an was trading at $14.92 an ounce. In India, the silver price surged by Rs.100 to Rs.37,850 a kilo. Weekly based delivery gained Rs.227 to Rs.36,853. Silver coins remained steady at Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.