ISIS Messages with Dhoni and Kejeriwal’s names cause panic; Details Inside

Jun 5, 2019, 07:29 pm IST
Navi Mumbai is on high alert after the messages on the praise of Islamic State in one of the  pillars on Tuesday. The messages were written in the Khopta Bridge in the Navi Mumbai’s Uran area of Raigad district.

The names written on the pillar include Cricketer MS Dhoni and politician Aravind Kejriwal.

Moreover, there were praises for the soldiers fighting for Islamic States (IS) which has led to the police investigating the matter now.

It is asserted that the images of Rocket were also used in int pillars.

The police have asserted that they will start an inquiry in every possible way. CCTV footages are checking thoroughly.

The Navi Mumbai police head had clerly asserted that the names include both DHoni and Kejriwal

