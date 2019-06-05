Medical Negligence: Nurse cuts baby’s thumb instead of bandage

In giving a shock to the country a case of medical negligence has been reported from a government hospital in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat. In a shocking incident, a baby lost her thumb.

A five-month-old girl was admitted to Vadilal Sarabhai Hospital (VSH), as she was diagnosed with pneumonia. Farhan Banu, the mother of the girl, said that on May 29, the baby was admitted to hospital as she was having a cough and cold.

However, when the girl had to be discharged as the nurse was removing the needle for her arm, and while cutting the bandage she accidentally cut the baby’s thumb along with it. Immediately after the incident, the girl was rushed for operation and her thumb was put back.

Currently, the baby is admitted to the pediatric department of the hospital. The parents later filed a police complaint against the nurse and hospital, which comes under the Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC).