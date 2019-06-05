NEWS

This is the first response to Mammooty’s new cop avatar

Mamooty’s new cop avatar has gone viral with the poster release of Unda the upcoming movie of the megastar. The trailer also got huge reception. The story revolves around a group of police officers who leaves for election duty in Chattisgarh. The film is directed by Khaled Rahman.

The cast includes Dileesh Pothan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajon, Jacob Gregory, Arjun Asokan, director Ranjith etc. Unda has the guest appearances of Asif Ali, Vinay Fort and Sudhi Koppa. Harshad and Khaled Rahman have written the screenplay. The movie is produced by Krishnan Sethukumar under the banner of Movie Mill and Gemini Studios.

