Doctor bites off sex offender’s tongue when he tried to rape her

A female doctor has bitten off an offender’s tongue as he tried to rape her. The incident occurred in South Africa.

The doctor who was about to become a rape victim courage and attacked the offender. A 24-year-old doctor who was in the staff quarters at the Bloemfontein, South Africa hospital was attacked by a man who pretended to be a patient.

He entered into the Pelonomi Tertiary hospital and forced himself upon the doctor trying to kiss her and sexually assault her. She attacked him back so forcefully that his tongue had to be removed because of the intensity of her bite.

The offender fled from the hospital and he left behind a blood trail as he escaped. The police alerted other nearby hospitals to look out for a man who would need an urgent mouth wound treatment. Soon, people at the National Hospital in Pelonomi informed about a patient who had come in for a tongue treatment and the police arrived in to arrest him.

The 32-year-old was then taken back to the scene of the attack to confirm with the victim if he was the one. He will be taken before a judge soon after he recovers his health.