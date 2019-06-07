KeralaLatest News

Son comes to defend father: Veteran Congress leader’s son comes against the fake news

Jun 7, 2019, 04:10 pm IST
Veteran Congress leader A.K.Antony’s son Ajith Antony has come forward defending his father. Ajith Antony, the son of Congress Working Committee member accused that fake news and allegations are spread against his father.

Ajith in his Facebook shared a post in which he accused that some people are spreading a fake allegation that A.K.Antony is responsible for the setback that the party has faced in Uttar Pradesh as he opposed joining ‘Grand Alliance’ of opposition parties in the state.

Earlier the appointment of Anil Antony, the elder son of A.K.Antony as the social media head of KPCC has sparked controversy and wrath of Congress activists.

???????? ?????????????, ???????????? ????????????????? ???? ???????? ??????????????????????. ?????????? ????????…

Gepostet von Ajith Paul Antony am Donnerstag, 6. Juni 2019

