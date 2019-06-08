German footballer and wife decided to  bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children on their marriage day

German footballer Mesut Özil and his wife Amine Gulza has announced that the couple will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children on their marriage day. Ozil has announced this on his social media handle.

In a Facebook post, the German footballer has made it clear that he will do this charity through a charity organisation ‘Big Shoe’. He also urged his fans and everyone to be a part of this like taking the expenses of medical treatment of children through the organisation.

The ‘Big shoe’ was begun during the FIFA-World Cup 2006 in Germany. BigShoe cooperated with 2010, 2014, 2018 World Cup and European Cup from 2012, 2016, 2018.

2014 Mesut Özil takes over the costs on 11 children during the WorldCup in Brazil. Through his engagement, the BigShoe has become world famous. Up till today, Paul Pogba, Antonio Rüdiger and Philipp Lahm have joined the BigShoe Team with one Goal: helping children in connection with sport.

Mesut Özil is a German professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Arsenal. He has played 92 matches for Germany and scored 23 goals for the nation. But he retired from the national team after 2018 FIFA World Cup. He also retired from international competition, alleging discrimination and disrespect by the German Football Association (DFB) and the German media.