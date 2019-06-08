Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Govt to award media houses for campaigns ahead of International Day of Yoga

Jun 8, 2019, 02:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

The government has decided to grant awards to media houses that ran campaigns on the benefits of yoga for the sake of healthy life style.

The new resolution was taken by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

The awards are made open for media firms in 22 Indian languages and to some English media houses too.

11 awards are made available in each of the three categories.

“We have observed that many media houses — whether print, T.V. or radio — are doing their own bit to propagate the message of healthy living through yoga. We have decided to recognize their efforts,” he asserted

He also made the point clear that he hope all the media entities would take part in the campaign

Tags

Related Articles

Check Out the latest Petrol and Diesel Prices

Mar 14, 2019, 11:25 am IST
daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Your Day Today

Aug 14, 2017, 10:00 am IST

Tourist bus owners files plea against road transport officers on high court for this reason

May 7, 2019, 08:01 pm IST

This woman is all set to cover her place with Measles and Rubella programme

Jan 14, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close