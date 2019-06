The BJP continues it’s an upward rally as the party bagged the power in a local self-government institution in the state. The BJP has taken over the rule in the Darjeeling Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

17 Municipal councillors of Darjeeling Municipal Corporation joined BJP on Saturday. They have quit Gorkha Janmukti Morcha to join BJP.

They have given party membership by BJP West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP leader Mukul Roy.

.